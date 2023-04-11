Russian Politician Flees To Germany After Slamming Vladimir Putin As A 'Petty Dictator'
A Russian politician has fled the country after he slammed Vladimir Putin as a "petty dictator," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sergei Zakharov, 55, served as regional MP in Perm, a Russian city near the Urals mountain range.
The former Kremlin loyalist escaped to Germany after he called out Putin, 70, and blamed the Kremlin leader for "ruining" the country.
Zakharov's escape to Germany, his wife's homeland, came after numerous outspoken Putin critics suffered mysterious deaths or landed on the Kremlin's most-wanted list.
The ex-MP acknowledged that his life was at risk by speaking out against Putin — and claimed he feared being jailed over his comments.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Zakharov was direct in his condemnation of the current state of Russian politics under Putin, who ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine over a year ago in February 2022.
"I absolutely do not agree with today's policy of the state and do not intend to participate in it," Zakharov said. "I quit."
Zakharov directly went after Putin and blasted the "hostilities, murders and repressions" Russian citizens faced under his rule.
- Vladimir Putin Waited For 'Sign' From Donald Trump Before Invading Ukraine, Investigator Claims
- Abducted Ukrainian Children 'Treated Like Animals': 'Lived With Cockroaches & Rats' Before Being Rescued From Russia
- Putin's Health Worsens: Russian Tyrant Receives 'First Aid' After Suffering 'Partial Loss Of Sensation In His Right Arm & Leg'
"He could have become a great president of a great state," the former MP continued on Putin. "But he will remain in history a petty dictator who has impoverished his country."
Zakharov has been exiled from his country and the Kremlin planned to officially oust him from government this week.
"I have written a letter of resignation as an MP," Zakharov added, as he recalled his initial reasons for getting involved with politics.
"I came into politics consciously, based on my inner convictions and the belief that one should not sit idly by, but try to change the lives of ordinary people for the better," the ex-MP continued. "An MP must defend the interests of all people who elected him, regardless of their political views."
Zakharov served as an MP in Perm for seven years — and he was not expected to resign any time soon. Given the circumstances that Putin's war has forced on Russians, Zakharov ultimately chose peace over conflict.
"I’m not going to change my beliefs because of someone’s whim. So I am not ashamed to look in the mirror in the morning," Zakharov added on his decision to resign.