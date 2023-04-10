Vladimir Putin Forms New 'Storm Z' Military Units Made Up Of Russian Prisoners To Carry Out 'Complex Combat Missions' In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly created new “Storm Z” military units made up of Russian prisoners ordered to launch “complex combat missions” against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Putin continues to grow increasingly desperate to take Ukraine, leaked documents obtained by a Ukrainian reserve officer allegedly provide evidence the 70-year-old Russian leader is forming a new squadron of deadly units to enter Ukraine.
According to Daily Star, the alleged leaked documents describe the new units as “independent, joint, tactical, combined-arms units” formed for “immediate operational use in performing particularly complex combat missions.”
Although the documents have not yet been authenticated, an analysis conducted by the Institute for the Study of War indicates the “Storm Z” units will be made up of Russian prisoners working with the Russian military for nearly $2,200 per month.
The new units will also reportedly follow the other Russian military units already on the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and provide assistance and reinforcements to Putin’s struggling troops.
“However, due to the ramshackle construction of yet more ad hoc Russian units, as well as the already degraded quality and poor morale that is pervasive within DNR units in this area, it is unlikely that the use of these formations will lend Russian forces on this frontline a significant offensive edge,” a spokesperson for the Institute for the Study of War said on Sunday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this development comes shortly after Putin announced the mobilization of at least 150,000 more Russian troops into Ukraine to make up for the devastating number of troops lost so far in the nearly 14-month conflict.
The latest draft, which started on April 1 and is scheduled to continue until July 15, is reportedly meant to make up for the more than 700,000 Russian soldiers either killed or severely injured in the war so far.
According to military sources, at least 520,000 of Putin’s soldiers are so severely injured that they cannot return to the frontlines in Ukraine, while another 173,000 of Putin’s troops are believed to have been killed in action over the course of the last year.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s special forces recently claimed Putin has “burned through” more than 75% of the 900,000 troops he initially had at his disposal.