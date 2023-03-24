Vladimir Putin Promises Russian Soldiers $600 For Every Kilometer They Take From Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is promising his soldiers $600 for every kilometer they successfully take from Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues to grow increasingly desperate to control Ukraine, Putin is reportedly offering his troops monetary incentives to participate in the ongoing conflict.
According to Daily Star, Putin also recently started offering Russian citizens thousands of dollars in bonuses for signing up to fight in the war.
One flyer being advertised in the Russian city Yaroslavl reportedly promised potential soldiers a more than $3,000 bonus to join the Russian military in addition to a monthly salary of $2,500.
The advertisement also reportedly promised a $600 reward for every kilometer of Ukrainian land the Russian soldiers successfully take, per the rules of “active participation in assault operations.”
Even more surprising are reports that the Kremlin instructed apartment building owners across Russia to post such advertisements in their buildings, as well as schools across the country, to make up for the significant loss of troops the country has already suffered in the war.
“The Novosibirsk Mayor's office sends requests to managing organizations of residential buildings to place advertisements for service in the army under a contract on bulletin boards at the front doors and at the entrances,” one Russian source said this week via Daily Star.
“This follows from a copy of the letter from the administration of the Central District of the city of Yarsolavl,” the Russian insider continued. “The advertisement offers to participate in a 'special operation' in Ukraine.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the struggling nation has already lost an estimated 1,000 troops per day in the ongoing conflict.
Although Russia has reportedly taken an estimated 40,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory since first invading in February 2022, intelligence officials believe Moscow has lost at least one-fifth of that land in recent weeks and months.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has reportedly entered damage-control mode as Putin continues to lose support for his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Although the Russian government has allegedly squashed any public protesting of the war in the past, more and more Russians have reportedly started speaking out against the “special military operation” and Putin’s role in elongating the conflict.