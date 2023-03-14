Vladimir Putin Orders Female Prisoners To Fight In Ukraine To Make Up For Loss Of Troops
Vladimir Putin has ordered female Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine to make up for the tens of thousands of troops he has lost so far in the ongoing conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader is estimated to be losing upwards of 1,000 soldiers per day, Putin has reportedly started sending women to fight on the frontlines in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
According to the Ukrainian army, the female prisoners serve as “alternative sources of replenishment of manpower” and at least 100 of the women convicts have already been sent over the border into Ukraine.
“Last week there was a movement towards the Donetsk region of a train with reserved seats for transporting prisoners,” the Ukrainian army said in a recent report, according to Daily Mail. “One of the carriages was for convicted women.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, male prisoners were previously being recruited to fight in Ukraine as part of the Wagner Private Military Company under Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Now, it appears that the female prisoners are being recruited into Putin’s ongoing war effort directly by Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
The Ukrainian army claimed Russia is actively “trying to recruit convicted women to participate in the hostilities” to “compensate for losses in personnel.”
They also claimed that hundreds of female Russian prisoners have started training for the war and are expected to be mobilized into Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.
“It is also known that they are sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training,” one member of the Ukrainian general staff revealed this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported in December, the claims that Putin has started recruiting female prisoners comes weeks after it was revealed the Russian leader was recruiting women convicts to work as “snipers and saboteurs” in the ongoing conflict.
Although those female prisoners were kept away from the frontlines, they reportedly joined the war effort to fulfill several roles.
“Not only nurses and communications staff but also in sabotage groups and sniper pairs,” Prigozhin said in December. “Everyone knows this has been done before.”
“We're getting there,” Prigozhin continued regarding Russia’s struggle to take Ukraine. “There's some resistance but I think we'll overcome it.”