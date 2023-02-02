Putin's War Against Ukraine Expected To Continue 'Much Longer' & Become 'Much Bloodier' Because Russian Leader 'Doesn't Care About People Dying'
Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is expected to continue “much longer” and become “much bloodier” due to the fact the Russian leader “doesn’t care” that hundreds of thousands of soldiers are dying, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after it was revealed Russia’s death toll has surpassed 100,000, intelligence officials predict Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue for “many months” as the 70-year-old leader works to advance further into the neighboring nation.
According to former intelligence official Admiral Lord Alan West, Putin is also accused of sacrificing Russian convicts-turned-mercenaries as “human waves” in a bid to gain territory before Ukraine receives a shipment of new weaponry from its Western allies.
“The casualties will go on,” the top military expert warned, according to Daily Star. “Putin doesn't care about his people dying. He couldn't give a s--- about them.”
Igor Strelkov, another military expert who previously worked in Russia’s Federal Security Service, echoed Admiral West’s predictions and added that Putin is content in making “limited territorial gains” despite the massive cost in human lives those gains result in.
“Another —there have been several dozen of them in 11 months —attempt to ram the long-term defense of the armed forces of Ukraine on the Donetsk front with frontal strikes resulted only in local tactical successes with very serious losses,” Strelkov explained.
“I'm afraid it will be much longer and bloodier,” he continued. “I think if we hadn't given any weapons to Ukraine then I think [Russia] would have started being pushed back. This means they won't be.”
"He is an absolutely dreadful man,” Strelkov added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also recently accused Putin of “throwing Russian troops into the meat grinder” in an effort to make territorial gains despite the significant loss in Russian troops such offensives entail.
Zelenskyy also indicated he has no plans to meet with Putin to negotiate the end of the ongoing conflict, expressed skepticism that the Russian leader is the one making militaristic decisions in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy even went so far as to call Putin a “nobody.”
"They don't care about it. I mean, they don't count their people. This is a fact,” Zelenskyy said last week regarding the hundreds of thousands of dead Russian soldiers. "We are counting their people. But we don't have exact numbers. There are much more casualties from their side.”
"It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak,” he continued. “I really don't understand who makes decisions in Russia."
"After a full-scale invasion, for me Putin is nobody.”