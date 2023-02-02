Putin's War Against Ukraine Expected To Continue 'Much Longer' & Become 'Much Bloodier' Because Russian Leader 'Doesn't Care About People Dying'

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is expected to continue “much longer” and become “much bloodier” due to the fact the Russian leader “doesn’t care” that hundreds of thousands of soldiers are dying, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after it was revealed Russia’s death toll has surpassed 100,000, intelligence officials predict Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue for “many months” as the 70-year-old leader works to advance further into the neighboring nation.