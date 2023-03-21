Kremlin In Damage Control As Leaked Video Shows ‘Public Show Of Disgust’ For Tyrant Vladimir Putin
The Kremlin is now in damage control mode after Vladimir Putin’s latest PR stunt was hindered by a public show of disgust against the embattled Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Putin claimed to have made a surprise visit to Mariupol, Ukraine over the weekend, a leaked video reportedly shows the Russian leader met with backlash from citizens protesting Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.
Even more surprising is the fact that Putin’s team seemingly edited a propaganda video to remove the unruly protestors before reposting the clip as if nothing had happened.
“It’s all untrue, it’s all for show!” one woman is heard shouting in the original video as Putin prepares to make a series of remarks in Mariupol.
By the time the video was removed and reuploaded on Tuesday, the protestor had been edited from the video.
Meanwhile, angry Russian citizens have spoken out about the video on the Kremlin’s official website to express disgust with the Russian leader – especially more than one full year after Russia’s forces first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“Nobody f---ing needs us here,” one person wrote on Russian social media this week. “Everything is done for a picture on TV, so that people in Russia will watch.”
“And why take him there, he was only taken to places that were preserved and new buildings,” wrote another person regarding Putin’s alleged trip to Mariupol on Saturday. “Nobody will show him the empty pits under the foundations of destroyed houses.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this week’s public show of disgust against Putin – and the Kremlin’s shift to damage control mode – came shortly after the Russian leader was accused of sending a body double to Mariupol rather than visiting the wart-torn territory himself.
According to one Kyiv official named Anton Gerashchenko, it was clear the Russian president sent a doppelganger into Ukraine this weekend due to the differences between the alleged body double and the real Putin.
“Looks like lately his make-up artists (i.e. for the recent trips of the bunker man to the occupied Crimea and Mariupol) had to work with quite a low-quality copy, not even a double but its copy,” Gerashchenko said on Monday. “I wonder which one of them was real?”
Gerashchenko's claims were further substantiated when the Telegram channel General SVR provided additional evidence Putin never left Moscow over the weekend.
"The information from the Kremlin's resources that Vladimir Putin visited Crimea and Mariupol is NOT true,” General SVR said on Monday. "In Crimea, a double of the president was noted with a short visit and solely for the sake of a video photo shoot.”