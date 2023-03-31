Vladimir Putin Orders 147,000 More Troops Into Ukraine As Russia Continues To Struggle In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is set to mobilize nearly 150,000 more Russian troops into Ukraine as his military continues to struggle in the ongoing war against the neighboring nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader is estimated to have already lost upwards of 695,000 soldiers in the bloody conflict, sources revealed this week that Putin is set to launch another draft starting on April 1.
According to the anti-Putin Russian news outlet Meduza, the draft is set to start on April 1 and continue until July 15.
Putin is reportedly looking to recruit at least 147,000 additional men aged between 18 and 27 to take up arms and join the ongoing war effort on the frontlines in Ukraine.
Meduza also reported that Putin is expected to raise the draft age from 27 to 30 sometime in the near future, while also allegedly changing the younger age bracket from 18 to 21.
Putin’s latest draft marks the most recent mass mobilization of additional troops into Ukraine since the conflict first launched on February 24, 2022, and it comes as Russia is believed to have already lost approximately 694,000 soldiers in Ukraine.
According to Russian sources, at least 520,000 of those soldiers were so severely injured that they cannot return to the frontlines of the war while another 173,000 of those troops are believed to have been killed in action over the last year.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s special forces recently claimed the Russian tyrant has “burned through” more than 75% of the 900,000 troops he initially had at his disposal.
- Vladimir Putin Removes Upper Age Limit For New Soldiers As Russian Troops Get Decimated In Ukraine
- Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich For Alleged Espionage, Newspaper 'Vehemently Denies' Accusations
- Female Russian Medics Are Being 'Passed Around' Between Kremlin Officers, Source Claims
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to mobilize 147,000 additional troops comes just a few days after he announced Russia would be placing nuclear weapons in Belarus.
That move was reportedly triggered by the revelation the United Kingdom was providing Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium, and the placement of nukes in Belarus has escalated tensions between Russia and the West.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“We are doing what [the West] has been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms, and training their crews,” Putin said while announcing that 2,000 Russian nukes were being placed in Belarus.
“We are going to do the same thing,” he added.
The nukes have since escalated the possibility of nuclear weapons being deployed against Ukraine, and it comes after military officials predicted Putin would soon become “more reliant” on nukes due to the fact his troops are being decimated in Ukraine.