Vladimir Putin Removes Upper Age Limit For New Soldiers As Russian Troops Get Decimated In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has removed the upper age limit for soldiers joining the Russian military as the tyrant’s troops continue to get decimated in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the 70-year-old Russian leader is estimated to have already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in Ukraine, Putin reportedly removed the upper age limit for the Russian National Guard.
According to Daily Star, Putin signed the new decree on March 27 in an effort to increase the number of Russian soldiers being sent to the frontlines in Ukraine.
Putin himself, in a speech following the announcement of the decree this week, claimed the key objective for the move is "countering terrorism, extremism, and organized crime, guarding significant strategic facilities, maintaining law and order during mass events, and monitoring the arms trade."
"These are all complicated and highly responsible aspects of your work requiring high professionalism and a systemic approach, strict compliance with the law, and a constant commitment to achieving specific and tangible results in the interests of maintaining the security of our society and state and reliably protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens,” he continued.
The new decree also comes just a few months after 115 members of Russia’s National Guard were sacked due to their refusal to fight in Ukraine.
But despite the apparent problems with Putin’s military, the Russian tyrant doubled down on his plans and claimed his National Guard is “acting boldly and resolutely.”
“They are defending Russia, our citizens, and they are fighting bravely, displaying fortitude and an intrepid spirit in the most difficult situations,” Putin proclaimed this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s decision to remove the upper age limit for soldiers joining the Russian National Guard comes after he already began forming both a “Kid Army” and a “Dad Army” to make up for the amount of lost Russian troops.
"Conscripts are used to drive a truck from point A to point B," one Russian official said regarding Putin’s Dad Army. "They are not destined for war-fighting operations.”
“If they need someone to drive ammunition or medical supplies, that can be accomplished by a 60-year-old,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Putin has been accused of violating the laws and customs of war when it was revealed he was actively recruiting soldiers as young as 16 to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.