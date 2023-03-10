Vladimir Putin Suffers New Mutiny As Russian Troops Refuse To Fight In Ukraine: 'We're Being Sent To Certain Death'
Vladimir Putin’s forces have started to rebel against the Russian leader to avoid being sent to die on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as Russia continues to struggle to take Ukraine, the 70-year-old Russian leader’s troops have reportedly started to mutiny against Putin.
According to Daily Mail, a large number of Russian squadrons have also started to defy their commanders and question why they are being sent as “cannon fodder” to fight in a losing conflict.
“We are sent to certain death,” said one Russian fighter. “For who, for what?”
“You don't want us to refuse to fight? We better go to f---ing jail. Put everyone in jail, and we'll stay there,” added another soldier in a newly surfaced clip. “No one will go [to the frontline]. How long is it in jail? Five, or seven years? Ten?”
“We don't give a s---,” the soldiers continued. “At least we'll be alive and not throwing the rest of our lives away.”
Even more shocking are reports that Russian soldiers have decided to commit suicide rather than be forced to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.
“One man went outside, sat on a bench, pointed the gun, and blew his brains out,” one Russian commander reportedly told Daily Mail. “He was walking, saying: 'I'm f---ing sick of it, f---ing sick of it. Have you seen that pool of blood?’”
- Nuclear Attack Warning Broadcasted Across Russia, Tells Citizens To Take Anti-Radiation Pills & Rush To Bunkers
- 'Nervous' Vladimir Putin Cuts Off Communication With Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin In Latest Power Play
- Vladimir Putin 'Will Become Even More Reliant' On Nukes As His Forces Are 'Crushed' In Ukraine, U.S. Spy Chief Warns
“He wouldn't go into assault…and instead pulled the trigger,” the commander continued. “Is that normal?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, other Russian troops have been forced to use shovels and construct makeshift “Frankenstein tanks” to continue their fight against the enemy Ukrainian soldiers amid an ongoing ammunition shortage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s mercenary chief, has since claimed the Russian frontline risks complete collapse if the soldiers situated there are not immediately provided additional ammo and adequate combat vehicles.
“It is clear that the front will crumble, the front will crumble for the Russian borders, perhaps it crumbles even further,” Prigozhin said on Monday.
“For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal?”