Vladimir Putin Sends 10 'Nuclear Aircrafts' To Belarus As War In Ukraine Continues To Escalate

Vladimir Putin ordered to move 10 aircrafts believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons to Belarus as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine begin to reach their boiling point.

European news agency TASS believes that the move is meant to stoke fears of an actual nuclear strike as Russia continues to face roadblock after roadblock in their attempts to capture Kyiv.

Putin signed a deal to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. "We agreed with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime," the warring leader told the press. He claimed the move wouldn't violate previous non-proliferation nuclear agreements due to the United States also having similar weapons stationed in various European nations.

In August of last year, Lukashenko claimed that his country's Su-24 military planes were re-fitted enabling them to carry nuclear weapons. Although no action has been made using such weapons as of yet, Putin hasn't been shy about touting Russia's capability of bringing this entire war to an end with just a press of a button.

Many political leaders at NATO see this as a clear threat of nuclear war, comparing this to when Putin flew nuclear fighter jets over the Mediterranean Sea earlier this year.

Although Putin's attempts to pound his chest to display dominance are as clear as day, this move of nuclear aircrafts was a long time coming. The Russian military were already hard at work building a storage facility on the territory of Belarus set to be completed by early July of this year. Putin also said that Moscow would begin training crews to operate the aircraft by April.

Before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that Moscow would "put our focus on strengthening the nuclear triad." "This year, the first Sarmat missile system launchers with the new heavy missile will be put on combat duty," Mad Vlad continued. "We will continue full production of the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic systems and begin mass deployment of Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missiles."

Putin was opposed to using nuclear weapons on Ukraine in the past but, with tensions escalating and the Russian oligarch fearing his own life in recent months, many fear his stance may have changed.

