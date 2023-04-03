Ex-Russian General Blasts Putin's Military Chiefs As 'Idiots'

A former top Russian general blasted Vladimir Putin's current military chiefs and called them "idiots" after they pledged to increase the amount of military equipment sent to the frontlines, as the unprovoked war in Ukraine continued to ravage Kremlin troops, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Igor Girkin, a former Kremlin general, ripped Sergei Shoigu, Putin's current Defense Minister after the Kremlin released a video in which Shoigu vowed to increase defense equipment being sent to weakened troops in Ukraine.