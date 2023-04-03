Ex-Russian General Blasts Putin's Military Chiefs As 'Idiots'
A former top Russian general blasted Vladimir Putin's current military chiefs and called them "idiots" after they pledged to increase the amount of military equipment sent to the frontlines, as the unprovoked war in Ukraine continued to ravage Kremlin troops, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Igor Girkin, a former Kremlin general, ripped Sergei Shoigu, Putin's current Defense Minister after the Kremlin released a video in which Shoigu vowed to increase defense equipment being sent to weakened troops in Ukraine.
While Girkin once served the Russian military, he became an outspoken critic on anti-war blogs since Putin unleashed his "special military operation" on Ukraine in February 2022.
According to the Sun, Girkin posted his scathing disproval of Shoigu's announcement on his Telegram account on Sunday.
The former commander claimed that the increase in military equipment was a poor choice due to an alleged disparity in their consumption.
"Accordingly, in order for the troops to be able to use this weapon 'not artificially,' it is necessary to increase the output by an order," Girkin posted on Telegram.
The former Kremlin military official used the recent announcement to further condemn Kremlin leadership, as he claimed that Shoigu and other top military officials "do not understand what they say and write."
Girkin continued to dish blows to Putin's top officials, who he labeled "idiots" for the announcement.
In addition to blasting their announcement, Girkin claimed that Russians would "swallow" any statement from Putin's cronies that positioned the Ukraine war in their country's favor.
With that statement, the former commander pondered when the Russian people would question Putin and his officials, as Kremlin troops continued to suffer on the frontlines with no end in sight.
"Although many of the 'deep people' are already asking a simple question: 'If everything is so good and healthy with us, why is the war going on for the 14th month, the losses are high, and the victory is further away than at the beginning?" Girkin said on Sunday.
Girkin is not alone in his criticism of Putin and his top military officials, however, many outspoken critics of the Kremlin leader have paid the ultimate price for their dissent.