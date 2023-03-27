Exposed: Putin Supporters Mercilessly Mock Russian President As 'Dwarf' & 'Satan' In Leaked Phone Call
Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to have been mercilessly shamed by two oligarchs in a leaked phone call, describing the commander-in-chief as "satan" and a dwarf due to his short stature.
RadarOnline.com has learned of the alleged private exchange shared between businessman Farkhad Akhmedov, an ex-senator, and music producer Iosif Prigozhin, both of whom have publicly supported the former intelligence officer.
The unearthed 30-minute recording which appeared to be from a wiretapped phone conversation has made its rounds online, despite attempts to squash it by the state media amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
A man that sounded like Akhmedov appeared to slam Putin's ethics during the call, claiming he "does not give a f--- about anything, he doesn't give a f--- about the Motherland," before likening the Russian leader to the devil.
The billionaire apparently mentioned how Putin is only 5-foot-7, going off as Prigozhin seemingly agreed during the expletive-laced chat, according to reports.
A voice that appeared to be Akhmedov added, "Both him [Putin] and the second [Dmitry Medvedev, ex-president, now deputy head of the Russian security council] are full of insecurities."
"They are Lilliputians," Akhmedov allegedly continued, stating that "everyone hates them" while questioning when this war would end.
The voice identified as Prigozhin later claimed that many "blamed" Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu for the chaos that had ensued.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Prigozhin denied the recording, calling it "fake" while those who have heard the men speak before believe it is indeed them.
TV station chief Vadim Vostrov said the "intonations and nuances" made it clear it was the two men, while journalist Dmitry Kolezev agreed and suggested they move accordingly to avoid Putin's wrath if he is made aware.
"In their place, I would urgently evacuate myself and loved ones from Russia – if they haven't already – and not think about returning in the coming years," said Kolezev.
If the call is real, it indicates some of Putin's biggest supporters may be secretly critical over his military operation which has now passed its one-year mark.
"For the first time we have heard what some members of the Russian elite really think and feel," added Kolezev.