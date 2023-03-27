Exposed: Putin Supporters Mercilessly Mock Russian President As 'Dwarf' & 'Satan' In Leaked Phone Call

The unearthed 30-minute recording which appeared to be from a wiretapped phone conversation has made its rounds online, despite attempts to squash it by the state media amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

A man that sounded like Akhmedov appeared to slam Putin's ethics during the call, claiming he "does not give a f--- about anything, he doesn't give a f--- about the Motherland," before likening the Russian leader to the devil.

The billionaire apparently mentioned how Putin is only 5-foot-7, going off as Prigozhin seemingly agreed during the expletive-laced chat, according to reports.