Russia Belittles Prince William With Insulting Nickname After He Praises Troops In Poland
Prince William made an unexpected trip to Poland this week — and the outing earned him an insulting nickname from Kremlin officials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Putin's crony Maria Zakharova slammed the King-in-waiting after Prince William showed appreciation to British and Polish troops who were "defending our freedoms" amid Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
After Prince William ate dinner at a local LGBTQ restaurant and praised the troops, Zakharova referred to the Royal only as "son of Charles."
Zakharova doubled down on her diss and took a hit at Britain's support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war.
"I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops," Zakharova remarked, which was an apparent nod to a supply of uranium shells provided by Britain to Ukraine for Challenger 2 tanks.
Ironically, while Prince William was in Poland, his father claimed back in London that he wished to visit Ukraine "before I get too old."
Zakharova's comments didn't appear to phase Prince William, who continued his public tour through the country.
Following the Putin crony's remarks, he greeted the crowds offering overwhelming support in Warsaw for his next Royal pit-stop.
Keeping in line with his military appreciation, the heir to the British Crown stopped by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay his respects to those killed in action.
While at the sacred monument, Prince William laid a wreath at the steps of the Tomb along with a handwritten note that read, "In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
The surprise trip to Poland also featured a meeting with President Andrzej Duda, who is expected at his father's upcoming coronation ceremony this summer. The meeting between Prince William and President Duda was described as "warm and friendly."
While Prince William was strengthening foreign relations with one country, it appeared that he ruffled feathers with Russia.