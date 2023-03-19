Putin Limps Stiffly With Head Bowed As He’s Seen For The First Time After International Arrest Warrant Issued

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance since a warrant was issued for his arrest due to alleged war crimes in Ukraine .

The wanted war criminal appeared stiff as he walked down the halls of the school, and at one point, he attempted to smile before bowing his head into his jacket.

The video footage sees Putin walking side by side with other Russian diplomats who were all surrounded by security while they stood in the disputed Ukrainian territory of Crimea.

His appearance was part of a celebration held by Russia to mark the ninth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. The region, which homes over 2.4 million people, was invaded by Russian troops in 2014 in the wake of a revolution that saw the nation's pro-Putin president Viktor Yanukovych removed from his position.

Russia initially claimed that their army wasn't involved and that that the fighting was done by Crimea's own self-defense force, but Putin later admitted to sending troops to the peninsula.

The order was condemned by the international community and was deemed illegal under international law. As a result of the invasion, Russia was kicked out of the G8 group and was hit with an onslaught of sanctions.