Prince William Spotted At LGBTQ+ Restaurant In Poland With Palace Staff

Locals were definitely taken by surprise, particularly for the fact that the bistro advertises itself as "your queer space with comfort food."

"It is valuable that he supported the community so abused by the current authorities in Poland," said one bistro customer from Wednesday night's dinner crowd as he noted Poland's recent anti-LGBTQ rights push, which has been condemned by the EU and civil rights groups alike.

Bistro owner Paweł Zasim proudly labeled his restaurant as "an inclusive space where everyone can feel good."

Zasim added that the waitstaff "had absolutely no idea" Prince William was coming.