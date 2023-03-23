Vladimir Putin Puts Former Son-In-Law's Ex-Wife On Most Wanted List For Slander Charge
Deranged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin added to his ever-growing most-wanted list — and his latest addition was a former member of his extended family. The ex-wife of Putin's former son-in-law, model Zhanna Shamalova, was listed as wanted by the Kremlin under a bizarre slander charge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shamalova was reported as wanted by Putin after she was photographed in Seoul, South Korea, with legendary singer Bryan Adams.
Before being seen cozy with Adams, Shamalova was married to Kyrill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law from his marriage to daughter Katerina Tikhonova.
From being married to Putin's ex-son-in-law to being hunted by the Kremlin police, Shamalova is now the latest target of an arrest warrant issued by the paranoid leader.
After being the subject of a year-long investigation by Kremlin officials, Shamalova was accused of slander under the Russian penal code, according to local news outlets.
The arrest warrant gave a vague description of the allegation, which related to the Arbat region of Moscow, although it was unclear who exactly was the subject of Shamalova's alleged slander.
While local officials have called for her arrest, the model appeared to be shocked by the news that she was wanted when she spoke to media outlet Moskovskij Komsomolets.
In a statement through her lawyer, Victoria Krylova, Shamalova told the outlet that "the contacts and address of the place of residence of my trustee are at the disposal of law enforcement agencies."
The attorney noted that her client "applied to various departments with statements, this information is also available in the courts."
Additionally, Shamalova claimed that she had not been contacted by Kremlin officials on her wanted status.
- Putin 'Using at Least Three Body Doubles' as Fresh Claims Suggest Russian Tyrant 'Incredibly Unwell'
- World Warned: Putin Confidante Threatens 'Immediate Nuclear Strike' On Any Country That Detains Despot
- Vladimir Putin's Top 'Election Fixer' Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Following Fraud Allegations
"We have not received any calls, messages, notifications, subpoenas or letters," Krylova continued on behalf of her client. "At the place of Zhanna's registration, the mailbox is checked regularly."
"Accordingly, we did not take part in any investigative actions."
Adding to the drama surrounding the accusations, Shamalova, who has over 15,000 followers on Instagram, appeared to tease the Kremlin police in a recent post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a selfie video taken from her car, the model wrote a cheeky caption, "catch me if you can" on the Instagram story.
Her next post had a more ominous vibe and featured the model in a figure-hugging dress on a balcony at an unknown destination.
"The moment I get scared, I will lose," the caption read. "I will lose to the Demons who, after taking my life, my honour, my faith, my soul, my heart, will become stronger to sin and do their evil work on this earth!"
Unfortunately for the model, many outspoken critics of Putin have suffered mysterious deaths, especially as his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to see devastating losses and humility to the country.