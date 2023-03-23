Vladimir Putin Puts Former Son-In-Law's Ex-Wife On Most Wanted List For Slander Charge

Deranged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin added to his ever-growing most-wanted list — and his latest addition was a former member of his extended family. The ex-wife of Putin's former son-in-law, model Zhanna Shamalova, was listed as wanted by the Kremlin under a bizarre slander charge, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shamalova was reported as wanted by Putin after she was photographed in Seoul, South Korea, with legendary singer Bryan Adams.

Before being seen cozy with Adams, Shamalova was married to Kyrill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law from his marriage to daughter Katerina Tikhonova.