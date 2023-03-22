Russia Accuses UK Of 'Genocide' For Plans To Supply Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Tank Shells

"The use of ammunition with depleted uranium is a manifestation of genocide of the population against which it is used and the people who use them," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "And the people who use them."

"That is, everyone who lives in this territory, or is there temporarily or otherwise, receives a respective dose of radiation. Physicists and chemists will explain it step-by-step," she warned. "They receive it, and it's not a one-time problem … they will live with this forever."

Maria Zakharova claimed this is yet another instance of "British provocation, which aims to bring the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation, to give a qualitatively different dimension."