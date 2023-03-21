Vladimir Putin Bans Kremlin Staff From Using iPhones Over Spying Fears From The U.S.

Putin gave his Kremlin staffers until the end of March to ditch their Apple devices. Staff was given the option to switch to Android-powered phones or Russia's Linx-based software, Aurora.

One insider told Russia's Kommersant magazine that "it's all over for the iPhone. Either throw it away or give it to the kids."

The source added that the decision was due to "more susceptible to hacking and espionage by Western experts compared to other smartphones."

