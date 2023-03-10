Nuclear Attack Warning Broadcasted Across Russia, Tells Citizens To Take Anti-Radiation Pills & Rush To Bunkers
An emergency nuclear attack warning was broadcasted across Russia this week warning its citizens to immediately seek shelter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chilling broadcast reportedly swept across Russia on Thursday and came as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine.
But according to the county’s Ministry of Russian Emergencies, the broadcast was a “false alarm” hoax committed by a group of unidentified hackers.
The hoax was the third such incident to take place in Russia over the past weeks, according to Daily Star.
“Urgent message,” the warning, which interrupted both TV and radio broadcasts across Russia, said. "There has been a strike. Urgently go to a shelter.”
“Seal the premises. Use gas masks of all types,” the warning continued alongside a visual of Russia slowly being covered in a wave of red. “In the absence of gas masks, use cotton-gauze bandages. Take potassium iodide pills.”
"Keep calm,” the warning concluded before repeating. “Should you feel worse, go to the nearest medical facility.”
Shortly after the warning ended, the Russian ministry announced the nuclear attack warning was a false alarm perpetrated by a group of hackers.
“A false air raid alert was broadcast in Moscow after servers of radio stations and TV channels were hacked,” the government said.
Thursday’s incident came just days after a similar warning was broadcasted across Russia on February 22 – although the false alarm warning in February was blamed on Ukraine.
Even more shocking are reports that some Russian insiders believe Thursday’s hoax was actually a “ploy” perpetrated by the Kremlin to ready the nation and its citizens for a potential nuclear attack launched by Putin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 70-year-old Russian leader is expected to soon become “even more reliant” on nuclear weapons as his forces continue to suffer devastating defeats in Ukraine.
"[Putin] will become even more reliant on asymmetric options such as nuclear, cyber, space capabilities, and on China,” U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines recently revealed.
“We do think that could be the case in the event that he perceives that he is losing the war in Ukraine,” she explained. “And that NATO in effect is either intervening or about to intervene in that context.”
“Which would obviously contribute to a perception that he is about to lose the war in Ukraine.”