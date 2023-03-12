Vladimir Putin 'Concerned About His Own Safety' As Russian Oligarchs And Generals Turn On Embattled Politician

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, the former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, revealed how Putin's formerly lavish lifestyle has been impacted since he launched the controversial war in February 2022.

"He can't travel by air anywhere close to southwestern Russia in getting to Sochi, for example, one of his most favorite places to go. He can't travel there by air," Sullivan told Burnett.

"He's now travelling more by train. He's concerned about his own safety. As for the economic impacts, if the question is more about supporting his lavish lifestyle, I don't think that's much of a concern as concerns about his own safety."