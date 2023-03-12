Vladimir Putin 'Concerned About His Own Safety' As Russian Oligarchs And Generals Turn On Embattled Politician
Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to fear for his life almost every single day he spends at the Kremlin.
It's been reported the foreign leader has been terrified of a possible assassination attempt and worries he'll never know peace again as the war in Ukraine rages on.
Many oligarchs and generals in Russia have reportedly become frustrated by Putin's lack of leadership and stubbornness in the ongoing war effort to take over Ukraine.
The United States and the UN have also increased the sanctions imposed on the Russian government — and the people are beginning to suffer for it.
In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, the former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, revealed how Putin's formerly lavish lifestyle has been impacted since he launched the controversial war in February 2022.
"He can't travel by air anywhere close to southwestern Russia in getting to Sochi, for example, one of his most favorite places to go. He can't travel there by air," Sullivan told Burnett.
"He's now travelling more by train. He's concerned about his own safety. As for the economic impacts, if the question is more about supporting his lavish lifestyle, I don't think that's much of a concern as concerns about his own safety."
- Vladimir Putin's Allies Drop Like Flies As Russia Enters Second Year Since Invading Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin Suffers New Mutiny As Russian Troops Refuse To Fight In Ukraine: 'We're Being Sent To Certain Death'
- Nuclear Attack Warning Broadcasted Across Russia, Tells Citizens To Take Anti-Radiation Pills & Rush To Bunkers
Sullivan further explained how the Russian president's hubris could lead to his downfall when it comes to his support from the Russian people.
"If money is going to anybody in the system, it's going to the guy at the top and he has got plenty of it," he explained. "The Russian people are aware of this."
There have also been a number of high-profile critics of Putin who have turned up dead in recent months as rumors of a secret "mafia" begin to circulate.
According to John Sweet, a retired US Army Military Intelligence Officer and national security analyst, Putin is running his own version of "Murder Inc" — an organized crime group that operated within the United States and is responsible for over 1,000 murders in the 1930s.
"Anyone seen as a potential threat seems to have an attraction to an open window."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sweet spoke with The Sun regarding potential threats.