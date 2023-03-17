Putin Outraged Over Arrest Warrant, ICC Accuses Russian President Of War Crimes In Ukraine

An arrest warrant has been issued for Russian president Vladimir Putin who is accused of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The International Criminal Court said in a statement that Putin was suspected of being involved in the "unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," an accusation the Kremlin slammed as "outrageous and unacceptable."

Ukraine said: "the wheels of justice are turning."