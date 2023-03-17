Putin Outraged Over Arrest Warrant, ICC Accuses Russian President Of War Crimes In Ukraine
An arrest warrant has been issued for Russian president Vladimir Putin who is accused of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The International Criminal Court said in a statement that Putin was suspected of being involved in the "unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," an accusation the Kremlin slammed as "outrageous and unacceptable."
Ukraine said: "the wheels of justice are turning."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Putin is accused of failing to "exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control."
A warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, was also issued on March 17.
Ukraine is not a member of the court, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, but granted the ICC jurisdiction over its territory.
"The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law. The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation," explained the court's president, Piotr Hofmanski.
Putin's war against Ukraine remains ongoing more than a year after he announced his special military operation in February 2022.
Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, the State Department official in charge of assembling evidence, told CBS News' David Martin that amid the latest development, "He is inevitably now trapped in Russia. He will never be able to travel internationally, because it would be too great a risk that he would be captured and brought before a court of law."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders said the foreign leader has been terrified of a possible assassination attempt amid repeated claims he is privately battling a series of health issues.
This month, Chechen warlord and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov shut down speculation he is terminally ill after allegedly being poisoned a few weeks ago.
"For those who console themselves with the hope that I am terminally ill, I am sorry to upset you," he said on his Telegram channel. "I go in for sports, go to the mountains, where I make hiking trips."