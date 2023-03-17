Vladimir Putin's Secret Love Child Luiza Rozova 'Hidden Away' By Russian Tyrant's Security
Vladimir Putin’s suspected secret daughter has reportedly been “canceled” and “hidden away” by the Russian tyrant’s security forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come weeks after Luiza Rozova’s once active internet presence mysteriously disappeared, Russian sources indicated the 20-year-old has been intercepted by Russian security services.
“It’s as if Putin has canceled her,” said one Russian expert, according to Daily Star. “Her putative fashion business looks to have halted and she is no longer making appearances as a DJ, as she once did, or giving magazine interviews.”
“Her life is plainly now very constrained,” the source added.
Before her sudden disappearance from social media earlier this year, Rozova worked as a popular Russian DJ and fashion designer and garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rozova’s internet activity started to slow down in 2022 after she started receiving hate messages due to her alleged close relationship with Putin.
“Are U sitting in the bunker?? Like a rat?” wrote one follower on the 20-year-old’s now-scrubbed Instagram account, while another called Putin’s alleged spawn the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath and drug addict.”
“Don't judge her...is not her fault,” wrote another Instagram user, although yet another detractor quickly responded: “Yes, she is guilty of passive complicity. It is the same as most of the Germans in the Nazi period.”
- Russian ‘War Dog’ Ramzan Kadyrov Denies Mystery Object Was PANIC BUTTON In Meeting With Vladimir Putin
- KGB Spy Close To Vladimir Putin Claims Russian Tyrant Is Using Body Doubles — And He Has Proof
- Vladimir Putin Unleashes Deadly Thermite Bombs Against Ukraine To 'Sear Through Steel' & 'Melt Human Flesh'
“Call him – if he loves you maybe you can convince him not to kill,” wrote another.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rozova is suspected to be the daughter of Putin and his former mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although Krivonogikh first started as a clearer, Rozova’s mother then went on to become one of the wealthiest women in Russia after taking control of a major bank and strip club in St. Petersburg.
Russian sources indicated Putin’s Federal Security Service most likely intercepted Rozova in an effort to keep her away from the spotlight amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
Other insiders believe Putin was frustrated over his alleged daughter’s “outgoing” and “West-loving” social media posts, resulting in the Russian leader “canceling” Rozova by keeping her off the internet.