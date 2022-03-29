Vladimir Putin's Alleged 'Secret Lovechild' Located After Food Delivery Service Was Hacked & Customers' Addresses Leaked Online

One of Vladimir Putin’s many alleged “lovechildren” has reportedly been located along with her cleaner-turned-millionaire mother after a food delivery database was hacked and the private information of its customers leaked online.

According to Daily Star, the address of 19-year-old Luiza Rozova was allegedly discovered Monday after the information leaked in the hack of the delivery service revealed she and her 45-year-old mother were living in a penthouse in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.