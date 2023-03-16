KGB Spy Close To Vladimir Putin Claims Russian Tyrant Is Using Body Doubles — And He Has Proof
A former KGB spy who once worked closely with Vladimir Putin claims to have proof the Russian leader is employing the use of body doubles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a revealing development to come amid rumors the 70-year-old Russian tyrant is using body doubles to hide his allegedly failing health and to avoid potential assassination attempts, former KGB spy Sergei Zhirnov claimed to have footage of alleged body doubles standing in for Putin.
Zhirnov, who once studied and worked alongside Putin during their time with the KGB, cited two instances in February that indicated the Russian leader used a body double.
First, when the real Putin gave a speech on February 21. According to Zhirnov, the “skinny” and “coughing” Putin who gave a speech on February 21 was not the same Putin who appeared one day later at a pro-war rally in Moscow.
"He has a totally different shape of eye orbits, a totally different head, absolutely different wrinkles - a different voice,” Zhirnov said regarding the Putin in Moscow on February 22.
Zhirnov claimed “a totally different Putin pops up” on February 22 versus the Putin who appeared one day earlier, and the alleged body double had “a wider face as if he bloated in 24 hours.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s former KGB colleague is not the first Russian insider to claim the 70-year-old Russian tyrant is utilizing body doubles.
The Telegram channel General SVR also claimed this week that Putin used a body double on Tuesday during a visit to Mongolia.
According to General SVR, a man “resembling the president showed imprudence and gave vent to emotions unusual for Vladimir Putin.”
“Facial expressions and overly emotional waving of the hands for almost half an hour betrayed a double,” the channel added. “The makings of a conductor were not observed in Vladimir Putin, but yesterday his double waved his arms so much that one might think he was trying to portray a fan.”
Even more revealing were a number of blunders the alleged Putin doppelganger made on Tuesday, including the claims that 12 million Russians live east of the Ural Mountains and that Putin once served in the Russian Marines.
Despite the alleged doppelganger’s claims, 25.5 million Russians live east of the Ural Mountains and Putin never served in the Russian Marines.
Meanwhile, Putin himself has denied the accusations he employs body doubles – particularly three years ago when the allegations first started to surface.
"I discarded the idea of any doubles,” he said at the time.