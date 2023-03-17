Russian ‘War Dog’ Ramzan Kadyrov Denies Mystery Object Was PANIC BUTTON In Meeting With Vladimir Putin
Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov spoke out this week to deny rumors he was in possession of an emergency “panic button” during a recent meeting with Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the 46-year-old “war dog” and Putin lackey took to Russian social media to deny mounting rumors he is terminally ill after allegedly being poisoned a few weeks ago.
During his meeting with Putin over the weekend, Kadyrov was seen clutching at the table in front of him, fumbling with his notes, and fiddling with a mysterious device on his finger that many suspected to be a panic button or a medical apparatus.
But according to the Chechen leader, who is reportedly a devout Muslim, the mysterious device seen around his finger during his meeting with Putin was nothing but a prayer counter he uses to track his prayer recitations throughout the day.
“For those who console themselves with the hope that I am terminally ill, I am sorry to upset you,” Kadyrov said this week, according to the Sun. “I go in for sports, go to the mountains, where I make hiking trips.”
“Our enemies think it's some kind of medical device,” he continued regarding the device on his finger. “Look, it's an electronic counter.”
Kadyrov also insisted he is “healthy and full of energy” and he is prepared to “continue to crush all evil spirits” as he continues to rebuild Chechnya.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Chechen “war dog” is seen as one of Putin’s closest allies as the Russian leader continues his war against Ukraine more than one year after first invading the nation in February 2022.
Kadyrov has reportedly sent thousands of Chechen fighters to help Putin’s forces in Ukraine, including three of his own sons.
Rumors started to mount about Kadyrov’s health earlier this year after the 46-year-old Chechen leader suddenly and mysteriously stopped appearing in public and at important events.
Chechen insiders claimed Kadyrov had been poisoned and was temporarily immobilized after undergoing treatment performed by a top kidney specialist out of the United Arab Emirates.
Rumors and reports regarding Kadyrov’s health further continued after it was revealed Putin had met with the Chechen leader’s eldest son and heir, 17-year-old Akhmat, during a mysterious one-on-one meeting.