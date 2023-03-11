Vladimir Putin's Allies Drop Like Flies As Russia Enters Second Year Since Invading Ukraine

Russia had previously relied on their support of Hungary and Turkey to keep the war effort going. Now, Putin is hitting a speedbump after Turkey announced their ending of transit goods going towards the nuclear superpower.

The decision follows a number of warnings issued by the EU and the US for the European nation to cut off Russia to help end the war.

Hungary has also softened their stance on Putin's invasion; however, President Viktor Orban refuses to outright condemn the war.