Vladimir Putin's Allies Drop Like Flies As Russia Enters Second Year Since Invading Ukraine
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hold whatever level of control he has left at the Kremlin and eastern Europe at large.
Russia had previously relied on their support of Hungary and Turkey to keep the war effort going. Now, Putin is hitting a speedbump after Turkey announced their ending of transit goods going towards the nuclear superpower.
The decision follows a number of warnings issued by the EU and the US for the European nation to cut off Russia to help end the war.
Hungary has also softened their stance on Putin's invasion; however, President Viktor Orban refuses to outright condemn the war.
Orban addressed the ongoing conflict during a recent economic forum in Budapest earlier this week.
"I understand the need to rebuild Russian-European relations after the war, but it's far from realistic," the Hungarian president said. "That is why Hungary's foreign and economic policy must carefully reflect on the type of relationship we can establish and maintain with Russia in the next 10 to 15 years."
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's private military group Wagner also announced that dozens of recruitment centers opened across the country on March 10.
"Despite the colossal resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces, we will move forward," Prigozhin claimed at the time.
As reported by Knewz, Prigozhin has been accumulating a good amount of support from within the Kremlin. The military leader's private battalion are responsible for a number of Russia's few victories in the war, spearheading the assaults in key areas of Ukraine including Soledar, Popasna and Lysychansk.
According to Russian spies from inside the Kremlin, the private military group are hoping to utilize their recent successes to sweep the power of Moscow from under Putin.
"Over the last year, Prigozhin has become more public and taken on this populist role,” the source told the Express. “He has basically been going after Putin's inner circle, including the defense ministry”.
Many of Russia's top brass are said to be in support of Prigozhin taking Putin's position, however, the Russian president's paranoia is currently said to be keeping him from making too many public appearances for fear of being assassinated.
