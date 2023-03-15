Vladimir Putin Unleashes Deadly Thermite Bombs Against Ukraine To 'Sear Through Steel' & 'Melt Human Flesh'
Vladimir Putin has reportedly started launching thermite bombs into Ukraine in an effort to “sear” through infrastructure and “melt” the flesh off his enemies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come amid the 70-year-old Russian leader’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s forces have reportedly been documented firing the more than 4000°F thermite bombs into small Ukrainian towns.
According to Daily Star, one such instance took place over the weekend when “white flashes” of thermite were seen “raining down” onto the Ukrainian town of Vuhledar.
Even more shocking are reports that the thermite bombs – which are made of metal powder mixed with metal oxide – have been branded the “cruelest weapon” in Putin’s arsenal because of the weapon’s ability to cause "immediate and lifelong human suffering.”
Although the United Nations Convention on Conventional Weapons does not prohibit the use of thermite bombs and other incendiary weapons against military targets, the use of such weapons against civilian targets is a definitive war crime.
According to the footage of the thermite bombs being used against Vuhledar over the weekend, the Russian forces targeted a residential area made up of only civilians.
"The basic variant rocket is designated the 9M22 with other types of warhead installed including chemical, incendiary, smoke or submunitions,” the Collective Awareness to Unexploded Ordnance explained when the thermite bombs were first launched.
"The 9M22S payload (9N510) consists of 180 un-fuzed incendiary elements which are ignited on ejection by an ignition/expelling charge of six linear shaped-charges (LSC),” the group continued.
"The incendiary elements are ML-5 magnesium cups filled with a thermite-type mixture and packed in a matrix, each element having a burning time of at least 2 minutes."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to launch thermite bombs against Ukraine over the weekend comes shortly after one United States spy chief predicted the Russian leader would become “even more reliant” on such unconventional tactics.
According to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Putin is growing increasingly “more reliant” on thermites bombs – and also potential nuclear weapons – due to the fact Moscow’s forces are being “crushed” in Ukraine.
Russia has already “suffered losses that will require years of rebuilding and leave it less capable of posing a conventional military threat,” Haines explained.
She also predicted that Putin "will become even more reliant on asymmetric options such as nuclear, cyber, space capabilities, and on China,” to turn the ongoing war around in his favor.