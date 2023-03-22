Vladimir Putin's Top 'Election Fixer' Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Following Fraud Allegations
Vladimir Putin’s top “election fixer” passed away under mysterious circumstances this week despite being in “perfect health” just days earlier, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Churov, 70, died on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack shortly after undergoing surgery for a heart attack he suffered one week earlier.
According to Daily Star, Churov was dubbed Putin’s “fixer” and “magician” while serving as head of the Russian Central Election Commission from 2007 to 2016.
During his time as head of the Russian CEC, Chruov was accused of “election fraud” for allegedly rigging a number of presidential and prime-ministerial elections in Putin’s favor.
Prior to being named head of the Russian CEC in 2007, Putin’s “magician” worked for the Russian leader as the deputy head of the St. Petersburg mayor's external relations committee.
Leonid Ivlev, a former Russian Electoral Commission official, confirmed Chruov’s death in a statement released late Wednesday morning.
"Yes, indeed, the sad news came that Vladimir Evgenyevich Churov passed away this morning," Ivlev said.
"He suffered a massive heart attack a week ago, had a heart operation, then came to his senses, began to get up, walk around the ward, talked about his plans, was going to write a book, but that's how it all happened," the Russian politician added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chruov’s sudden passing on Wednesday morning marked at least the 40th Russian official to die under mysterious circumstances since Putin first launched his war against Ukraine in February 2022.
Other high-profile Russian officials to have died in recent weeks and months include oligarchs, scientists, and even generals in Putin’s military.
The majority of those who have passed away under mysterious circumstances reportedly died shortly after criticizing Putin and his ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Anthony Glees, a Russian intelligence official, has since revealed these shocking deaths are nothing more than a "course of conduct" for the Russian 70-year-old leader.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"There are two kinds of victim, as far as we can tell: those who are opposed to Putin's Ukraine policies,” he explained earlier this month, “and those who Putin believes have double-crossed him.”
“Oligarchs from the world of business who have taken the money but not done his bidding, whether kept cash not meant for them, or opposed him politically, or perhaps both,” Glees continued. "It is this that makes [Putin] so dangerous."