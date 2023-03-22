Your tip
Russian Pop Star Found Dead In Icy River After Criticizing Vladimir Putin

Source: @creamsodamusic/Instagram
Mar. 22 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

A Russian pop star was found dead this week under mysterious circumstances shortly after criticizing Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dmitry Svirgunov, of the popular anti-war band Cream Soda, was reportedly found dead on Monday after falling into the Volga River and drowning.

According to Daily Star, the 35-year-old pop star’s passing came shortly after Svirgunov and his bandmates released a song criticizing Putin and Russia’s war against Ukraine titled “Aqua Disco.”

Shortly after its release, the track became a popular anthem for the Russian anti-war movement as average Russian citizens reportedly continue to grow increasingly disillusioned with the ongoing conflict.

Even more shocking are reports that Svirgunov’s brother, Roma, and two of their friends also fell into the Volga River on Monday.

Svirgunov’s brother was also declared dead, while their one friend – Georgy Kiselev – passed away in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

A fourth individual, Aristarchus, is believed to have also drowned – although neither Roma nor Aristarchus’ bodies have yet been recovered.

“We had a tragedy last night,” Cream Soda wrote on Tuesday, confirming Svirgunov’s death. “Our Dima Nova, in the company of friends, was walking along the Volga and fell under the ice.”

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations are still looking for his brother Roma and friend, Gosha Kiselev,” the band continued. “Aristarchus, our friend who also fell under the ice, was caught, but could not be saved.”

“As soon as we have information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, we will inform you,” they concluded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Svirgunov’s sudden death on Monday marked just the latest Putin critic to die under mysterious circumstances after speaking out against the Russian leader and his war in Ukraine.

So far, at least 40 high-profile Russians have died under mysterious circumstances after criticizing Putin – including oligarchs, scientists, military generals, and Kremlin officials.

"There are two kinds of victim, as far as we can tell: those who are opposed to Putin's Ukraine policies,” one Russian insider explained earlier this month, “and those who Putin believes have double-crossed him.”

"It is this that makes [Putin] so dangerous,” the source added.

