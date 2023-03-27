Vladimir Putin Critic Elvira Vikhareva 'Poisoned' With Cancer-Causing 'Heavy Metal Salts' After Opposing Russian Tyrant
Russian politician and outspoken Vladimir Putin critic Elvira Vikhareva was purportedly poisoned late last year with “heavy metal salts” that cause cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vikhareva was allegedly poisoned in November after opposing the 70-year-old Russian leader and his invasion of Ukraine.
According to Daily Star, the 32-year-old Moscow-based politician started suffering from a myriad of health conditions similar to those brought on by a cancer diagnosis, including stomach pains, hair loss, numbness, heart problems, and seizures.
Vikhareva’s medical test results later found that her symptoms were consistent with prolonged poisoning – specifically poisoning from heavy metal salts such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and nickel.
The Putin opposition leader now believes she was poisoned by the Russian tyrant because she not only spoke out against him and his ongoing assault against Ukraine but also because she poses a risk to his position as Russia’s president.
Vikhareva recently took to social media to reveal that while she is running out of “all possible energy and physical resources,” she refuses to “surrender” in her fight against Putin.
"I'm still the one you remember, except for the shaking hands and the 'cooked' stomach – which are treatable, except for the skin covers and conjunctive consequences, which are well disguised by cosmetics and drugs,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
"Don't get your hopes up, I will not surrender,” Vikhareva continued, “I will not get stuck in a corner waiting for compassion, and I will not keep quiet."
The 32-year-old opposition leader also recently spoke out against Putin and called him a “goblin” while speaking about Crimea’s role in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
"They lie, that Goblin leads Crimea,” she wrote in December. “Nope. In the Kremlin, he is leading.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vikhareva would not be the first Putin critic and opposition leader to allegedly be poisoned by the hands of the Kremlin.
Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by Putin in August 2020 during a flight from Siberia to Moscow, almost died after being struck with a chemical nerve agent.
Navalny now resides in a Russian “torture prison” as he serves a 12-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court.
“They’re doing it to shut me up,” Navalny said in a message delivered in November. “So what’s my first duty? That’s right, to not be afraid and not shut up.”
“At every opportunity, campaign against the war, Putin and United Russia,” he proclaimed.