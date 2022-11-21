Vladimir Putin Locks Imprisoned Critic Alexei Navalny Inside 'Dog Pen Isolation Cube' To 'Shut Him Up' About Russian Leader

Vladimir Putin has ordered the imprisoned critic Alexei Navalny to be locked inside a “dog pen isolation cube” to “shut him up” about the Russian leader and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Navalny, who was first arrested and placed in prison in 2021 on charges of fraud and contempt of court, was reportedly placed in isolation in August within Russia’s infamous IK-6 penal colony.