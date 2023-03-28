Pregnant Russians Fleeing To Argentina To Make Sure Their Children Are Not Born Under Putin's Rule
Pregnant Russian women are reportedly fleeing to Argentina to make sure their newborn children are not born under the rule of Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Argentina condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, the South American country revealed at least 10,000 expecting mothers have arrived in the nation since February 2022.
According to Daily Star, the phenomenon has been dubbed “birth tourism” because the majority of the mothers will leave Argentina and return to Russia shortly after their children are born.
“5,800 of them were in the last three months, many of them declaring they were in the 33rd or 34th week of pregnancy,” Florencia Carignano, Argentina’s immigration office director, recently said.
“Everyone is looking for options,” she continued. “The problem is that they arrive, have their children and then leave Argentina never to come back.”
“We cannot allow them to shamelessly lie to us saying that they are tourists when they are not.”
Official statistics reportedly estimate at least 7,000 pregnant Russians have already left Argentina after giving birth, while roughly 3,000 more remain in Argentina as they wait to deliver their children.
Some of the women who have returned to Russia have reportedly hired lawyers to sort out the citizenship of their newborns, although Carignano has since launched efforts to crack down on the “birth tourism” taking place in Argentina.
“What we are doing is suspending residence permits of those Russians who came here to receive a residence permit because their child is an Argentinian national, however, they spent more time abroad than in Argentina,” she explained.
“If the court, despite this information, wants to provide a person who doesn't and has never lived in Argentina with a citizenship, that's on them,” Carignano continued. “We are canceling permits for these Russians.”
Meanwhile, one lawyer representing some of the pregnant women fleeing to Argentina to give birth recently claimed the expecting mothers are refugees trying to escape from Putin’s rule and the ongoing war against Ukraine.
“In Vladimir Putin’s regime, not agreeing to the war is enough for one to go to jail or for members of her family to be sent to the frontline of battle,” attorney Christian Rubila argued.