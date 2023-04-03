Russia Arrests 26-Year-Old Female Suspect In Killing Of Prominent Pro-War Blogger

Russian authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the recent death of one of the nation’s most prominent pro-war bloggers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, shortly after 40-year-old Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion on Sunday night inside a St. Petersburg café, the Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) announced they arrested 26-year-old Daria Trepova in connection to Tatarsky’s murder.