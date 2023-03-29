Vladimir Putin Accused Of Poisoning Yet Another Critic After She Spoke Out About Russia's War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is accused of poisoning another critic after the female opposition leader spoke out against the Russian tyrant’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elvira Vikhareva, 32, claims she was poisoned in November 2022 shortly after publicly criticizing Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine nine months earlier.
According to Daily Star, the Moscow-based politician’s condition drastically worsened after November 2022 and Vikhareva’s hair began falling out as she also experienced severe stomach pains and muscle spasms.
Medical lab tests later discovered that potassium dichromate – a toxic chemical often used as an oxidizing agent – was found in Vikhareva’s blood.
"When the test results came back the only phrase that was heard was: ‘How did you survive?’” the opposition leader recently explained.
"I don't have any assumptions,” Vikhareva continued, “but if a person has an anti-war position and is in Russia, and can express their thoughts clearly about what is going on in Russia and Ukraine, then they are enemy number one."
Although Vikhareva found likely evidence that she had been poisoned late last year, she refused to report the possible poisoning to the police because doing so would be like "going to a bloody executioner.”
She also recently took to YouTube to exhibit the devastation the alleged poison has taken on her body, although Vikhareva refuses to show her face because the poison has "taken its toll on her looks.”
In one video, Vikhareva exhibited her constantly shaking hands, her eyelashes falling out, and fingernails "that look like they've been run over by a train.”
"I'm still the one you remember, except for the shaking hands and the 'cooked' stomach – which are treatable, except for the skin covers and conjunctive consequences, which are well disguised by cosmetics and drugs,” she said on Saturday.
"Don't get your hopes up, I will not surrender,” Vikhareva continued, this time seemingly directing her comments toward Putin. “I will not get stuck in a corner waiting for compassion, and I will not keep quiet."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vikhareva’s alleged poisoning in November 2022 came after fellow Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in August 2020.