Female Russian Medics Are Being 'Passed Around' Between Kremlin Officers, Source Claims
Female Russian medics sent to the Ukrainian frontlines have allegedly been forced to become intimate with Kremlin officers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A so-called "field wife" made the disturbing accusation, as numerous atrocities under orders from Vladimir Putin have been exposed as the Russia/Ukraine war raged on.
According to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a "field wife" alleged that female medics were being "passed around" between Kremlin officers. The woman, known only as Margarita, claimed that women who became "field wives" were expected to cook, clean, and meet the sexual needs of Russian officers.
Margarita claimed that women who objected or refused their alleged duties were beaten.
Throughout the disturbing interview, she recalled the severe trauma experienced at the hands of Kremlin frontline leaders.
Margarita, a single mom, said that she left the Russian army in 2011 but decided to rejoin the frontline effort 11 years later so she could provide for her family.
Margarita was reenlisted as a medic, but her role changed once she got to Ukraine.
Margarita claimed that when she arrived at the Nizhny Novgorod training camp, a colonel revealed his desire to make her his "field wife." The female medic said she refused his advances, which allegedly caused the colonel to instruct other officers to make her life difficult.
She alleged she was forced to sleep outside while others enjoyed the shelter of a tent. Margarita said she continued to reject the colonel and was sent to the frontlines as punishment.
Margarita claimed she was one of seven women in her platoon targeted by officers' sexual advances.
The women reported the alleged abuse.
"When we went there no one knew what was going on there. And when we understood everything, there was no turning back," Margarita said while recalling watching one officer shoot his field wife.
The female medic said after the officer shot his field wife, which left her permanently disabled, he shot himself in the hand so that it would look like he was defending the woman from a Ukrainian attack.
Margarita said many women accepted their fate as field wives because they felt it was better than fighting on the frontlines. Others pondered escape. Ultimately, the women stayed with the troops in fear of retaliation against their families if they left.