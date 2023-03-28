Vladimir Putin Vows To Position 'Nuclear Super Torpedo Submarines' In Pacific Ocean By End Of The Year
Vladimir Putin has vowed to place nuclear-powered super torpedo submarines in the Pacific Ocean by the end of this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the 70-year-old Russian leader announced this week his plan to position strategic nukes in the Pacific sometime within the next nine months.
According to Daily Star, the Poseidon torpedoes will be deployed into the Pacific on Russia’s Belgorod and Khabarovsk nuclear submarines in an apparent attempt to threaten Western powers currently aiding Ukraine in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.
Even more startling is the fact that Putin’s latest plan to position nukes in the Pacific Ocean comes shortly after Russia moved a stockpile of nukes into Belarus – a Russian ally that shares a northern border with Ukraine.
“We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the Ulaunch platforms and training their crews,” Putin said last week while admonishing the United Kingdom for continuing to support Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Oleksiy Danilov – who serves as Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council – suggested Russia is now keeping Belarus as a “nuclear hostage” by moving nukes into the allied nation.
Danilov also claimed the recent move was “a step towards internal destabilization” and furthered “the level of negative perception and public rejection” felt by Belarus towards both Putin and the Kremlin.
But despite Putin’s plan to soon move nuclear submarines into the Pacific Ocean, and despite Russia’s recent placement of nukes in Belarus, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson recently revealed the U.S. government sees no “indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these developments come shortly after intelligence officials predicted Putin would become "even more reliant” on nukes due to the fact his forces are being crushed in Ukraine.
According to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Russia has already “suffered losses that will require years of rebuilding and leave it less capable of posing a conventional military threat."
Because of this, Haines believes Putin will soon "become even more reliant on asymmetric options such as nuclear, cyber, space capabilities, and on China.”
“We do think that could be the case in the event that he perceives that he is losing the war in Ukraine,” she said earlier this month.