Vladimir Putin Mobilizes 'Doomsday' Nuclear Submarine To Mainland Europe As Russia Desperately Tries To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin recently ordered the mobilization of a “doomsday” nuclear submarine startling close to mainland Europe as Russia ramps up their efforts to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The nuclear submarine, named K-329 Belgorod and launched alongside a nuclear drone dubbed Poseidon, was deployed earlier this month on the aging Russian president’s orders.
But while the “apocalyptic” nuclear weapon is still reportedly situated within Russian waters, the K-329 Belgorod is said to have been last traced in the Barent Sea – a territorial water dividing Russia from Norway.
"Unique characteristics of the Poseidon system will help the Navy to successfully combat aircraft carriers and strike groups of a potential adversary in any oceanic theatre of war and destroy shore infrastructure facilities,” said Admiral Igor Katasonov, who serves as the chief analyst for Russia’s General Staff.
"It is a completely new type of weapon that will force Western navies to change their planning and develop new countermeasures,” echoed H. I. Sutton, an expert analyst in submarines and sub-surface systems.
According to Daily Star, Putin’s newest nuclear submarine is the largest warcraft of its kind. The Belgorod is believed to be 604 feet in length and capable of creating “radioactive tsunamis” on the shores of targeted coastline cities.
Even more startling is the fact that the Poseidon, the underwater drone that also serves as a gigantic nuclear-capable torpedo, is capable of causing a nearly 2,000-foot-high tsunami against enemy city targets.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s mobilization of the K-329 Belgorod towards mainland Europe comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s warning that a nuclear way against Russia would result in a world-wide “Armageddon.”
“He's not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming,” Biden said on Thursday, October 6.
“I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” the president continued. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going.”
Putin’s mobilization of the largest nuclear submarine in the world also comes shortly after the Russian despot ordered a freight train suspected of carrying nuclear weaponry across Russia to the borderlines of Ukraine.
Although Putin has yet to strike Ukraine, or the West, with nuclear weapons, he has regularly threatened to do so if his war against Ukraine continues to progress in his enemy’s favor.