Newlyweds J. Lo & Ben Affleck Put On A United Front In Coordinated Outfits As They Secretly Face Marriage Issues
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front while attending the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience nearly three months after tying the knot.
Just a few months into their marriage, insiders told RadarOnline.com the A-list couple haven't been seeing eye to eye, but are hoping to get past this rut after the newlywed bliss wore off.
On Thursday night, the pair stepped out together. J. Lo donned a pinstriped gown with a plunging neckline paired black Christian Louboutin heels, oozing Hollywood royalty alongside Affleck who was no slouch in the style department either.
He was clad in a tailored monochromatic suit paired with a matching tie for the star-studded event, marking their first red carpet together since making it official.
She completed her look with gold Jacquie Aiche jewelry, and a black Nick Fouquet fedora hat.
Bennifer became husband and wife back in July at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. After saying I do, they gathered for a second ceremony in August at his Georgia estate surrounded by their famous friends and loved ones.
The former Gigli costars were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, but spent many years apart before rekindling their romance in May 2021. They got engaged again in April 2022.
Since taking the plunge, however, sources claim they have gone through their fair share of struggles behind closed doors.
Both are trying to keep up with their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families.
Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. As for J. Lo, the Hustlers actress shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," a source told RadarOnline.com about Ben and his new bride. "Reality has set in."
"Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a pal also claimed.
Plus, his smoking habit has also been a problem, insiders alleged. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," they dished. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."