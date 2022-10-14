Newlyweds J. Lo & Ben Affleck Put On A United Front In Coordinated Outfits As They Secretly Face Marriage Issues

On Thursday night, the pair stepped out together. J. Lo donned a pinstriped gown with a plunging neckline paired black Christian Louboutin heels, oozing Hollywood royalty alongside Affleck who was no slouch in the style department either.

He was clad in a tailored monochromatic suit paired with a matching tie for the star-studded event, marking their first red carpet together since making it official.

She completed her look with gold Jacquie Aiche jewelry, and a black Nick Fouquet fedora hat.

Bennifer became husband and wife back in July at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. After saying I do, they gathered for a second ceremony in August at his Georgia estate surrounded by their famous friends and loved ones.