Putin Secret Agents Accused Of Assassinating Pro-Kremlin Blogger As Warning To Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Secret agents working for Vladimir Putin allegedly assassinated a pro-Kremlin blogger over the weekend as a warning to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden twist to come after Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed in an explosion on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Kremlin insiders have claimed the bomb attack was ordered directly by Putin.
The insiders also indicated Tatarsky’s killing was meant to serve as a warning to Prigozhin who, according to Daily Star, was a close friend of the assassinated.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin is pleased both with the investigation into the liquidation of 'military correspondent' Vladlen Tatarsky,” one member of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"The liquidation of Tatarsky was a 'brilliant' FSB special operation according to Putin, which went exactly according to plan,” the source continued. "The development of the special operation and the choice of the victim were agreed upon with the president. No pity for Tatarsky.”
"In the understanding of the president, he is a traitor, which means he was a 'legitimate' target.”
The insider also indicted that Tatarsky’s murder was part of a larger plan to justify Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine because, as far as the Russian authorities are concerned, the attack was carried out by “terrorists” sympathizing with the invaded nation.
"Terror in Russia, allegedly initiated by the 'Ukrainian' special services, according to the president, justifies both the 'special military operation' itself and its goals and objectives,” the FSB member explained.
"It is important for Putin to show that he did not start the war in vain and that he is fighting terrorists who must be destroyed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tatarsky was killed in an explosion on Sunday at a café in St. Petersburg after he was given a small statue of himself containing explosives.
The Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) subsequently arrested 26-year-old Daria Trepova in connection to Tatarsky’s murder, and the committee claimed Trepova assassinated the 40-year-old pro-war blogger on behalf of both Ukraine and imprisoned Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
“I brought a figurine that exploded,” Trepova reportedly told the RIC, although she struggled to reveal who gave her the figurine to give to Tatarsky.
If Tatarsky’s assassination was carried out by secret agents working for Putin, and the attack was meant to serve as a warning to Prigozhin, it shows that the Russian leader is growing increasingly paranoid about the Russian mercenary chief and the potential threat he holds to Putin’s power over the country.