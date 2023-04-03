Vladimir Putin Revives 'Sexpionage' Tactic Honed By The KGB During the Cold War
As the war in Ukraine continued to rage on, Vladimir Putin has chosen to revive a KGB-era tactic, using "sexpionage" training to teach spies how to seduce in exchange for intelligence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The deranged Kremlin leader appeared to go back to his own KGB training with the call to revitalize the Soviet-era tactic.
According to Mark Hollingsworth's new book, Agents Of Influence, Putin, 70, turned back to Cold War era tactics to gain critical information on his enemies.
Like the KGB, who deployed the "sexpionage" training at Kazan, a spy school 500 miles outside of Moscow, Putin's seductive agents are also being taught how to approach — and influence — potential high-profile figures.
Hollingsworth revealed how the hand-selected actresses, singers, dancers, and teachers are being turned into sex spies by Putin's officials.
Women selected by the Kremlin intelligence officials are known as swallows and men are called dubbedravens.
"Young, impoverished girls were taught how to approach foreigners in clubs, hotel lobbies or even fake brothels called Malinas, Russian for raspberries, fitted with bugging devices and cameras," Hollingsworth explained in his book. "The aim was to obtain Kompromat —compromising information, recordings and photographs — that could be used as leverage to persuade an intelligence officer or diplomat to spy for the KGB or reveal secrets."
The author continued that any "incriminating material" collected by swallows and dubbedravens were then "deployed at once or filed away for when the target became more powerful and influential."
The Kazan school was believed to be shut down with the fall of the Soviet Union, however, as the 70-year-old Kremlin leader became more desperate to cling to power — and as he grew increasingly paranoid under the crippling fear of the cost of the Russia/Ukraine conflict — the brought back sex spies training.
"The Cold War drew to a close, not with a bang but a whimper," Hollingsworth claimed. "But none of the protagonists would have believed that a new Cold War using the same intelligence methods would return decades later."
The training included learning moves from the Kama Sutra, how to serve caviar and open champagne bottles, as well as watching adult films.
After successfully luring a foreign official under their spell, Putin's seductive agents are instructed to bring their targets back to bugged hotel rooms — and gain as much "incriminating material" on them as possible.