Paranoid Vladimir Putin Has 'Identical Offices' Placed Across Russia To Deter Assassination Attempts
Vladimir Putin’s paranoia that he may be assassinated is reportedly so severe that he set up identical offices across Russia to fool potential assassins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising revelation to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader grows increasingly paranoid amid his failing war against Ukraine, Putin reportedly put a number of schemes in place to deter potential assassination attempts against his life.
According to Gleb Karakulov, who recently defected from Russia to Istanbul in October 2022, Putin designed at least three of his mansions to look exactly the same to fool potential assassins.
Not only are the designs reportedly identical, but the rooms inside the mansions – as well as the desks, wall hangings, etc. – are also reportedly identical.
Putin also reportedly lies about where he is due to his fears of being assassinated and will say he is in one location when he is really in another location hundreds of miles away.
“This is, firstly, a ruse to confuse foreign intelligence and secondly, to prevent any attempts on his life,” Karakulov recently explained, according to Daily Mail.
Karakulov, who served as a Russian intelligence officer for more than ten years before defecting in October, also claimed Putin goes so far as to send out fake motorcades to see if the motorcades would be targeted in any potential assassination attempts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Putin goes to great lengths to avoid being assassinated comes after Karakulov also revealed the Russian leader refuses to use cell phones, the internet, and he is “mortally afraid” of catching Covid-19.
“In all my service, I have never seen him with a mobile phone,” Karakulov explained regarding Putin’s fear of being tracked and intercepted.
“All the information he receives is only from people close to him,” the Russian defector added. “That is, he lives in a kind of information vacuum.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Karakulov also slammed Putin for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and dubbed the tyrant a “war criminal.”
“Our president has become a war criminal,” he said this week. “It is time to end this war and stop being silent.”