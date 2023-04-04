'War Criminal' Vladimir Putin 'Mortally Afraid' Of Catching Covid, Reveals Ex-Russian Secret Service Captain

Karakulov deflected from his service to Putin and escaped to Istanbul, where he was a safe enough distance from Moscow to make the shocking statement.

The ex-secret service captain said that the 70-year-old was so fearful of an assassination attempt that he often retreated to "his bunker" as he didn't trust his own guards.

Putin's failing health has been a talking point since he ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.