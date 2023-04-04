Paranoid Vladimir Putin 'Never Uses Phone Or Internet' Over Fears Of Being Bugged By The West, Russian Defector Reveals
Vladimir Putin reportedly refuses to use a mobile phone or the internet over fears he will be bugged by the West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader grows increasingly paranoid more than one year after invading Ukraine, a Russian defector recently revealed Putin is so paranoid that he also rarely leaves his private bunker.
That is the revelation shared by 35-year-old Gleb Karakulov, who served in Russia’s Federal Guard Service for more than 10 years before successfully defecting to Istanbul in October 2022.
According to Karakulov, Putin lives in an “information vacuum” as a result of his refusal to use both the internet and cell phones.
"With Putin, he doesn’t use the internet or a mobile phone," the 35-year-old Russian defector recently revealed, according to Daily Star. "He only receives information from his closest circle, which means that he lives in an information vacuum."
Karakulov, who served in Russia’s FGS since 2009 and is now under investigation for desertion, also claimed Putin always carries a “secret box” that allows him to have secret talks without the conversations being leaked.
"It is a place from which you can conduct talks with guaranteed confidentiality," Karakulov explained. "The booth is, of course, bulky. It is a cube about 2.5 meters high.”
"Inside there is a workstation and a telephone, which one can use to talk without fear of these conversations being overheard or read by foreign intelligence,” he continued.
Even more shocking were the Russian defectors’ claims that Putin is “mortally afraid” of Covid-19 and only leaves his secret bunker when he has to.
"We still have a self-isolating President," Karakulov explained further. "We have to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event, even those lasting 15 to 20 minutes.”
"There is a pool of employees who have been cleared who underwent this two-week quarantine,” he said. “They are 'clean' and can work in the same room as Putin."
"He is pathologically afraid for his life."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Karakulov’s claims this week came shortly after it was revealed the 70-year-old tyrant is also afraid to travel in anything besides armored trains over fears he will be assassinated.
Rumors and reports also indicate the Russian tyrant is severely ill with a cancer that is slowly deteriorating both his physical and mental health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to some Russian sources, Putin’s worsening condition is expected to lead to the ruler’s death sooner than later.
"The end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment because no medication can be endlessly successful," one source said in January. “The dynamics are negative, and his entourage knows this. This is no longer particularly hidden.”