Cuffed: Anti-Trump Protester Arrested for Sprinting in Front of Ex-President's Motorcade With 'Lock Him Up' Sign

Secret Service agents were quick to stop Santana when he rushed in front of Trump's car as fellow detractors and supporters were lined up on both sides of the street for the GOP frontrunner's arraignment on federal charges in a case involving the handling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges.

Video was captured as Santana was cuffed and brought to the ground. One bystander could be seen flinging his red hat at the protester before they were able to fully subdue him.

As a crowd gathered including hecklers, he embraced his fate and said, "Lock me up."