Cuffed: Anti-Trump Protester Arrested for Sprinting in Front of Ex-President's Motorcade With 'Lock Him Up' Sign
An anti-Trump protester was put in handcuffs for sprinting in front of the former president's motorcade on the day of his arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dominic Santana, 61, was dressed for the part on June 13, clad in a black striped prison uniform while toting a sign that read, "Lock Him Up."
Secret Service agents were quick to stop Santana when he rushed in front of Trump's car as fellow detractors and supporters were lined up on both sides of the street for the GOP frontrunner's arraignment on federal charges in a case involving the handling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges.
Video was captured as Santana was cuffed and brought to the ground. One bystander could be seen flinging his red hat at the protester before they were able to fully subdue him.
As a crowd gathered including hecklers, he embraced his fate and said, "Lock me up."
Earlier that day, Santana spoke with the Miami Herald and revealed why he was protesting. "This guy [Trump] has been the biggest con in American history. He got away with it and enough is enough with all the lies ... he should be locked up [a] long time ago."
It's unclear whether or not Santana was charged over the incident.
"The individual was removed swiftly from the roadway by officers from the Miami City Police Department," Special Agent Steve Kopek told DailyMail.com in a statement. "His actions had no impact on the security of the protective movement, and we thank Miami City Police for their continued partnership."
Earlier that day, cops shut off a block outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse due to discovering a "suspicious package" before Trump's arrival.
A bomb squad was called in, but an all-clear was given after no threat was detected.
This afternoon, Trump took his motorcade from the federal courthouse to a local Cuban restaurant and bought everyone lunch while some customers sang him "Happy Birthday" in honor of him turning 77 on June 14.