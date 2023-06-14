Fox News Dubs President Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator' Who Had His 'Political Rival Arrested' After Donald Trump's Historic Federal Indictment
Fox News called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his “political rival arrested” in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic federal indictment this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversial message scrolled across the bottom of the screen during the conservative network's 8 PM broadcast on Tuesday night as Biden spoke at the White House following Trump's arrest and court hearing in Miami earlier that afternoon.
President Biden's speech in Washington, D.C. was also paired side by side with Trump's rally in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” the caption read.
The caption was up for roughly 30 seconds before it was removed as Fox News anchor Sean Hannity read a news report that further alleged Biden had "his political rival arrested."
Meanwhile, Trump's own remarks during his Tuesday night rally included attacks on Biden, disgraced former House Rep. Anthony Weiner, former FBI Director James Comey, and Hillary Clinton.
The embattled ex-president also referenced his fresh 37-count criminal indictment under the Espionage Act, and Trump claimed that he is being unfairly targeted for possessing national security information and having access to classified documents.
“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump said during his post-indictment rally in New Jersey, according to Daily Mail.
“I did everything right and they indicted me,” he continued before calling Biden “the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxist tried to destroy American democracy.”
The incident involving the controversial caption sparked outrage on social media, and many detractors criticized Fox News for “perpetuating baseless claims” and “promoting divisive rhetoric."
Critics also argued that the embattled conservative news network is contributing to the already-polarized political climate in the United States.
“Why would a large network news channel like Fox let some disgruntled conspiracy theorist in the back control the chyron,” one person tweeted after the electronically generated caption appeared on the screen.
“Oh, dear,” added another. “Seems Fox forgot how much they lost in the Dominion case.”