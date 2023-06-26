Hunter Biden Prosecutor Claims He Was Not Allowed to Charge First Son Outside of Delaware and Was Denied Special Counsel Status by DOJ

In a concerning development to come one week after President Joe Biden’s son agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax charges, the legal team representing an IRS whistleblower said that Weiss made the claims during an October 2022 meeting with IRS investigators and FBI agents.

According to the New York Post, the alleged meeting took place on October 7, 2022, and was first disclosed by IRS supervisor Gary Shapley during his testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in May 2023.