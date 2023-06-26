Hunter Biden Prosecutor Claims He Was Not Allowed to Charge First Son Outside of Delaware and Was Denied Special Counsel Status by DOJ
Federal prosecutor David C. Weiss allegedly told six witnesses that he did not have the authority to charge Hunter Biden outside of Delaware, RadarOnline.com has learned. Weiss also reportedly told the witnesses that he was denied special counsel status by the Department of Justice.
In a concerning development to come one week after President Joe Biden’s son agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax charges, the legal team representing an IRS whistleblower said that Weiss made the claims during an October 2022 meeting with IRS investigators and FBI agents.
According to the New York Post, the alleged meeting took place on October 7, 2022, and was first disclosed by IRS supervisor Gary Shapley during his testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee in May 2023.
“He surprised us by telling us on the charges: ‘I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed,’” Shapley told the House committee on May 26.
“He then shocked us with the earth-shattering news that the Biden-appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves would not allow him to charge in his district,” Shapley continued.
Shapley also alleged to the House committee that Weiss was not allowed to charge Hunter for several suspected crimes committed in 2014 and 2015, including “foreign income from Burisma” and “a scheme to evade his income taxes through a partnership with a convicted felon.”
“The purposeful exclusion of the 2014 and 2015 years sanitized the most substantive criminal conduct and concealed material facts,” Shapley charged.
Shapley’s allegations continued, and he reportedly told the House Ways and Means Committee that – during the meeting in October 2022 – Weiss said he “subsequently asked for special counsel authority from Main DOJ at that time and was denied that authority.”
“Instead,” Shapley recounted, “[Weiss] was told to follow the process, which was known to send U.S. Attorney Weiss through another President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney.”
Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, Shapley, and Shapley’s boss have since been identified as the six witnesses Weiss reportedly spoke to during the October 7 meeting.
Weiss’ alleged claims that the DOJ limited his investigation and the subsequent charges against Hunter are particularly noteworthy because they directly contradict Attorney General Merrick Garland’s assertion that Weiss could “make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to” regarding the probe.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has since called for a deeper investigation into Shapley’s claims regarding Weiss, the DOJ, and the probe into President Biden’s son. McCarthy also reportedly tapped GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan to lead the inquiry into Shapley’s shocking claims.
“US Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee,” House Speaker McCarthy said on Sunday. “If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”
Meanwhile, Hunter is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 26 in connection to the plea deal he reached with Weiss last week.