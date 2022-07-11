Donald Trump Attorney Justin Clark Interviewed With FBI In June, Dept. Of Justice Reveals
Justin Clark, who serves as one of ex-President Donald Trump’s top attorneys, interviewed with the FBI in June in connection to the criminal contempt case of Steve Bannon, Radar has confirmed.
The shocking development was revealed by the Department of Justice on Monday, and it came nearly three days after Bannon confirmed he would testify before the January 6 House select committee regarding last year’s insurrection on the United States Capitol.
Previously, Bannon refused to comply with an October 2021 subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee regarding last year’s Capitol riots.
Bannon is scheduled to face trial on July 18 for defying the subpoena, although he previously claimed ex-President Trump used his executive privilege to block the 68-year-old political strategist from testifying.
“The Defendant’s timing suggests that the only thing that has really changed since he refused to comply with the subpoena in October 2021 is that he is finally about to face the consequences of his decision to default,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn revealed on Monday.
“All of the above-described circumstances suggest the Defendant’s sudden wish to testify is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”
Vaughn also revealed that Clark contradicted a number of Bannon’s claims when Trump’s attorney was interviewed by the FBI on June 29, particularly the claim that Trump invoked executive privilege to block his former chief strategist from testifying.
Clark also reportedly told the Dept. of Justice that the “former President never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials; that the former President’s counsel never asked or was asked to attend the Defendant’s deposition before the Select Committee; that the Defendant’s attorney misrepresented to the Committee what the former President’s counsel had told the Defendant’s attorney; and that the former President’s counsel made clear to the Defendant’s attorney that the letter provided no basis for total noncompliance.”
Making the DOJ’s report even more surprising is the revelation that Clark also interviewed with the Jan. 6 House select committee regarding both Trump and Bannon’s potential roles in inciting the Capitol riots last year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clark’s bombshell interview with the FBI on June 29 took place less than one week after another one of Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, was approached by federal agents in New Mexico and forced to hand over his phone and access to his emails.
News of Clark’s interview with both the FBI and the Jan. 6 House select committee also comes shortly after Cassidy Hutchinson’s last-minute surprise testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee.
During her bombshell testimony, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ top aide claimed that then-President Trump knew his supporters were showing up to his January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally armed with weapons, and that Trump and his advisors knew they were going to march on the Capitol for days leading up to the insurrection.