Pro-Trump Lawyer John Eastman's Phone & Emails Seized By Federal Agents In Justice Dept. Crackdown

John Eastman, the lawyer who helped Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was forced to hand over his phone and emails to federal agents last week, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking development took place Wednesday night as Eastman was leaving a restaurant in New Mexico with his wife, and it marks just the latest blow to ex-President Trump as the Justice Department continues to crack down on his and his allies’ claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.