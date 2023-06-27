‘I Don’t Know What Their Problem Is’: Donald Trump Slams 'Very Prejudiced' Fox News in Latest Rant Against Conservative Network
Donald Trump slammed Fox News once again this week and dubbed the conservative network “very prejudiced” against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled former president’s latest rant against the Rupert Murdoch-owned network came on Monday night as Trump appeared for an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
According to Trump, he “doesn’t know what their problem is” and the network’s “attitude is not good.”
“Well, I think they have some really great people and they have people that aren’t great, but I think their attitude is not good,” the former president told Bolling and the Newsmax viewers this week.
“They don’t cover the election, and they don’t cover the frauds that took place, and they don’t want to do it,” Trump continued. “They’re afraid to do it. I don’t know what their problem is, but they don’t cover a lot of things that they should be covering.”
Former President Trump also once again targeted Ron DeSantis, calling the Florida governor a “loser” who “can’t win” next year’s 2024 presidential election.
“They backed a loser, they backed a guy that can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious I call him,” Trump charged. “He’s losing by 40 points, some people say 51 points. He’s losing by that and they give him so much time.”
“I watched today,” he continued, “they gave him a live presentation down at the border, which was very boring, and all he did was say ‘I would use various policies’ and those policies are all my policies.”
Trump was particularly angry about the fact that Fox News chose not to cover his speech at the Faith and Freedom Conference on Saturday, while the former president also brought up how poorly the network treated him ahead of the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.
“They’re very prejudiced in what they do and that’s okay because in 2016 they were just as bad, if not worse, and we ended up winning,” he told Bolling.
“The night we won they were very nice, but you know what? We remember that,” Trump went on. “Now they’re not doing the job, and I will tell you, Newsmax is doing a great job.”
“Newsmax, I watch a lot of Newsmax lately, they’re doing a great job.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump appeared on Fox News last week for an interview with Bret Baier.
The embattled former president mocked the conservative news network’s poor ratings while appearing alongside Baier and even dubbed Fox News a “hostile network” numerous times throughout the contentious interview.
“The interview with Bret, I thought it was fine, I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” Trump told Bolling regarding last week’s Fox News appearance.
“Everything was unfriendly,” he added. “No smiling, no ‘let’s have fun, let’s make America great again.’ Everything was like a hit.”