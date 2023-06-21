Fox News Host Bret Baier Tells Trump Non-Violent Inmate He Boasted About Freeing Would Be Executed Under His Policy for Convicted Drug Dealers
Donald Trump advocated for imposing the death penalty on convicted drug dealers during a Fox News interview amid his 2024 bid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While chatting with host Bret Baier, Trump was confronted about the repercussions of his policy proposal and explained that he felt strongly about the subject because he believes "that's the only way you're gonna stop it."
Trump praised his "beautiful wife" Melania's role in fighting the country's opioid epidemic, citing the blue ribbon committee she led to make a positive impact on the nation. "We brought it down 18 percent, but 18 percent is not 100 percent," he told Baier.
"I don't know if this country's ready for it," Trump said about taking drastic measures, arguing that "a drug dealer will kill approximately 500 people during the course of his or her life."
During the interview, Trump referenced his presidential pardon to Alice Johnson, who was in prison for 21 years after being convicted for her minor role in a cocaine ring before she was released.
Baier then pointed out that Trump was a "big proponent of the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform" to which the Republican replied by referencing his pardon to Johnson. Kim Kardashian famously lobbied for her release.
"But I focused on non-violent crime. As an example, a woman who you know very well was in jail. She had 24 more years to serve, she served for 22 years. Alice," said Trump.
"But she'd be killed under your plan," Baier interjected. "Huh?" Trump asked before Baier clarified that she was a convicted drug dealer.
"It would depend on the severity," Trump said, explaining that it wouldn't apply to her as it would be a new policy. "In other words, if it was the death penalty, she wouldn't have been on that phone call. She wouldn't have been a dealer," he further explained.
"Now she wasn't much of a dealer 'cause she was sort of like, I mean, honestly, she got treated terribly," Trump added. "She was treated, she was treated sort of like I get treated. But Bret, she was treated very unfairly. She got 48 years and that was bad."